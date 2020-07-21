No signs of Aldergrove’s new pool reopening this summer

Langley Township said it is considering reopening indoor pools for the fall

Word the Township of Langley won’t considering reopening its indoor pools – including the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) – until the last three months of the year has caused upset for some locals.

Aldergrove resident, Township Coun. Bob Long, questioned the decision at a July 13 council meeting.

He begged the question: “When are we going to open up our pool?”

Long added that many other Metro Vancouver municipalities, including Kitsilano in the municipality of Point Grey, reopened their indoor pools that same day.

Aldergrove Community Association (ACA) president Cashmere Roder has been posing a similar question to the Township since May.

In a June 25 email to the Township’s director of Parks and Recreation, Christine Blair, Roder said “recreation in other municipalities and cities are planning to open next month and offer outdoor pools.”

“We would like to have local options available for our community in Aldergrove,” she added.

“A community centre is supposed to be the bond that ties a community together and provides a sense of belonging, an opportunity to connect, be active and stay healthy.”

The email was forwarded to the Township’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which replied with the following:

“Some Township facilities are now open, while others remain closed as social distancing is not possible, or the use of shared equipment is required… our cautious approach is important for the health and well-being of all community members as we do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

An unsigned update posted to the Township’s COVID-19 Response and Restart web page July 14 said the municipality is “currently evaluating the feasibility of re-opening recreation centers in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Among the many issues cited by the posting in defence of the delay were costs, potential legal liability, and the potential difficulty of enforcing social distancing.

As for complaints that other municipalities are reopening facilities faster than the Township, the online posting said “the Township’s reopening pace has been comparable to other municipalities with similar amenities, while incorporating some decisions we feel are best for our community.”

There is still no date for the reopening the Aldergrove pool.

Aldergrove Star