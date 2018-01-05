No serious injuries in Burns Lake accident

The Burns Lake Fire Department was called out just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 35. Two people were transported to the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre with minor injuries. The RCMP charged one of the drivers with failing to yield on a left turn. (Burns Lake Fire Department photos)