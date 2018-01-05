No serious injuries in Burns Lake accident

The Burns Lake Fire Department was called out just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 35. Two people were transported to the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre with minor injuries. The RCMP charged one of the drivers with failing to yield on a left turn. (Burns Lake Fire Department photos)

  • Jan. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Burns Lake Fire Department was called out just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 35. Two people were transported to the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre with minor injuries. The RCMP charged one of the drivers with failing to yield on a left turn. (Burns Lake Fire Department photos)

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Courtenay cyclist dies after being found in a ditch
Next story
Massive agenda for Pitt Meadows council in 2018

Just Posted

AUDIO INTERVIEW: Ron MacLean on Hometown Hockey coming to Williams Lake

 

Icy warning for Kootenay passes

 

Stolen firewood truck possibly sighted in Nanaimo

 

Carry your two-ply with you

  • 18 hours ago

 

Most Read