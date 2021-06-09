No serious injuries at Rutland house fire

The home's occupants were seen receiving oxygen, however

No serious injuries were reported at a house fire in Rutland. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

The Kelowna Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at a two-storey home on Spartan Road on Wednesday (June 9).

At around 2:40 p.m., fire crews received reports of a structure fire in the area. While no damage was spotted from the two-storey home’s exterior, a family of three was seen receiving oxygen while waiting outside on the home’s front lawn.

Fire crews said a pot was left on the stove but a family member acted quickly, putting the fire out with a garden hose.

Captain Scott Payer of the Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that even if you think you can put a fire out, you should not go back inside the home. Instead, you should call emergency crews for help.

Now, the family is set to go to the hospital to check for smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

@twilamam twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News