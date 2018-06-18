No retail marijuana sales in Hope anytime soon

Lonni Manweiler-Warren, owner of Treehouse Health Foods, made her case for opening a dispensary at her store during a June 11 district council meeting.Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

Quite a few marijuana-related puns were passed around at district hall June 11, yet residents will have to wait a while longer to buy the product at a local dispensary.

The pun fun included talks of slowly “rolling out,” “joint sessions,” “nipping issues in the bud,” as well as a quip from an audience member wanting to hold the mayor to a “higher standard.” With all the fun being had, Mayor and council also took the time to vote to prohibit retail sales of cannabis. This bylaw change is part of the district’s wait-and-see policy on cannabis sales.

What the district is waiting for is clarification of unknowns in the federal push to legalize marijuana, as well as the possibility of piggybacking on lessons learned, sometimes costly ones, in other municipalities.

In February 2017, chief administrative officer John Fortoloczky issued a memorandum instructing staff not to approve any businesses involving marijuana or marijuana-linked paraphernalia sales. The memo was voted on by council and it passed.

Monday’s bylaw amendment goes one step further. It prohibits the district from authorizing “the use or approval of any planning or business related retail sale or dispensing of cannabis, as well as the sale of cannabis-linked paraphernalia or by-products (e.g. edibles or infused liquids, etc.)” under zoning bylaw 1428.

Once marijuana is legalized federally, the bylaw which was amended Monday would have to be repealed or amended by council to allow sales of the product locally.

Both councillors Heather Stewin and Scott Medlock said they were in favour of the sale of marijuana in the community, but decided to vote for the amendment. Coun. Gerry Dyble and Mayor Wilfried Vicktor also voted for it, with councillors Dusty Smith and Donna Kropp absent.

Medlock said he saw the amendment as a “pause button” until federal regulatory changes happen and Hope can learn from other municipalities.

Those who use medicinal marijuana products can still purchase these through the mail or can grow their own, Fortoloczky said. Business owner Lonni Manweiler-Warren told council Monday this is not enough. Once marijuana is legalized, she wants to sell it in her store, which she says will allow her to establish a relationship with buyers, reduce stigma, keep business in Hope and even bring in more tourism dollars.

Manweiler-Warren’s plan is to sell marijuana and marijuana-derived products at Treehouse Health Foods. She handed over 90 letters of support for this venture to the district, some of what she called a large community of medical marijuana users in Hope.

“We know this happens on the black market, I would much rather bring it into a safe environment,” she said. During the public question period, Manweiler-Warren asked what the district was really afraid of when it comes to allowing dispensaries in Hope.

Vicktor said one fear is some dispensary owners may supplement their sales of marijuana with other drugs. In response, Manweiler-Warren suggested the district would be able to limit the number of retail marijuana business licences it approves, instead of an outright prohibition.

Vicktor also revealed the district is already dealing with some resident complaints about “technically legal” home grow operations.

Growing medical marijuana for personal use and storage is legal. In addition, someone growing can grow for one other person. This is allowed, by Health Canada, without any requirements to consult with local bylaw officers and police, Fortoloczky said.

“Individuals who are authorized to produce medical cannabis are expected to comply with all relevant provincial/territorial and municipal laws including local bylaws about zoning, electrical safety, and fire safety,” added André Gagnon, media relations officer with Health Canada.

Vicktor said the “horrendous smell,” the fire hazard and hazard to first responders are some of the complications with these operations.

As the bylaw amendment winds its way through the district’s regulatory process, residents will get their say at a public hearing.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter