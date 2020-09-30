No repeat ACM ahead of Greenwood byelection

Sound problems disrupted the livestream of Monday's forum at the MacArthur Centre

Greenwood’s board of trade will not host another All Candidates Meeting (ACM) after sound issues marred the live broadcast of Monday, Sept. 28’s forum at the MacArthur Centre.

A repeat ACM would be too costly, board president Martin Huhn told The Times Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Hosting Monday’s ACM “wasn’t even required, so we went above and beyond in putting it on,” Huhn said.

Everyone involved with planning and hosting the ACM volunteered their time to bring the six byelection candidates together, Huhn stressed.

“It was a good show by all…I commend Vanessa [Chartier], who did a great job as moderator, and I want to thank Julie Sharp, who was the timer.”

Huhn said a sound check before the event showed all recording equipment was working fine.

For reasons he couldn’t explain, sound problems quickly beset the board’s Facebook Live stream.

“Without stopping the show right then and there, there wasn’t a whole lot we could’ve done at that point.”

The board had considered streaming Monday’s ACM via the application, Zoom, but opted for Facebook which Huhn said is more user friendly.

“Facebook is where everyone in Greenwood tends to gather, so that’s why we went for it.”

Huhn was a professional sound engineer for almost 20 years before moving to Greenwood in May 2019.

October’s byelection will be his first both as board president and as a city voter, he said.

