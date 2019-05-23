No public input received on proposed rezoning for McLure cannabis store

Board votes water meters to be installed in all TNRD Community Water Systems over the next couple of years

The May 16, 2019 Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors’ Meeting produced the following highlights.

Public Hearing: Zoning Amendment Bylaws No. 2665 & 2679

A public hearing was held for a zoning amendment that would allow cannabis retail sales in an existing shop in McLure. The owner, Ian Boyd Monks, has applied to rezone the property at 1540 Canyon Road in McLure from C-2: Service Commercial to C-2: Service Commercial with a site-specific amendment to allow Cannabis retail sales. The property, located in Electoral Area “P” on Canyon Road in McLure, is currently the site of the McLure Smoke Shop. Just west of the property, paralleling Canyon Road, is Highway 5. To the north of the property is another commercially zoned property which is not currently in operation as a business.

Another public hearing was also held for a zoning amendment to allow for a commercial cardlock facility in Monte Creek.

No public input was received for either of these proposed amendments and the bylaws were read a third time by the Board. This will not proceed to Ministry approval before returning to the Board for adoption.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw 2678 Repealed and Amended

At the April 18 Board meeting, the Board engaged in a debate around the rezoning of land near the Boston Flats community near Cache Creek to enable an eco-depot. Given the contention around this matter, it was recommended that Bylaw No. 2678 be amended to remove the rezoning and proceed back through the process for the cannabis and ALR related contents of the bylaw. The Board approved and the bylaw will be taken to a public hearing.

Community Water System Bylaw Adopted

To aid in water conservation and management of infrastructure, the TNRD will be installing water meters in all 11 community water systems owned and operated by the TNRD over the next couple of years. The Board was given a report summarizing the major changes proposed in the new Community Water System Bylaw No. 2683 which will provide for better regulation of existing water usage. To aid in water conservation and management of infrastructure, the Regional District will be installing water meters in all TNRD Community Water Systems over the next couple of years. The information generated by a metering program will not only encourage water conservation, but will allow the TNRD to make better informed decisions regarding systems management and will reduce operating costs.

The bylaw was read and adopted by the Board.

The Board approved the following requests for Federal Gas Tax Funds:

• $24,000 to Electoral Area “A” (Wells Grey Country) for Phase 2 trail development of the Candle Creek Mountain Bike Trails Network

• $15,000 to Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) for electrical upgrades at the Savona Community Hall

• $60,000 to Electoral Areas “L” (Grasslands) and “P” (Rivers and the Peaks) for access improvements to the Prichard Community Hall

• $5,500 to Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson) to install a new irrigation system for the Barriere & District Riding Club arena

In addition, Director Rothenburger moved that $250,000 be transferred from the Electoral Area “P” Gas Tax allotment into the pooled Gas Tax account. The TNRD Board is grateful for this shared resource which will allow the funds to be available for use in other Electoral Areas as needed.

The next Regular Board Meeting is on June 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm.

