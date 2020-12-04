No public attendance for Kelowna council meetings, public hearings

The new measures come as part of the new provincial order, released on Dec. 3

The City of Kelowna announced it will pause public attendance in council meetings, public hearings and regular meetings as ordered by the province.

The new order on Dec. 4 states that municipal meetings and public hearings can still continue, but members of the public are not allowed to attend.

City staff said the Dec. 7 and 10 council meetings will go ahead and will be broadcast online through the city’s website. No public or media are allowed to attend in person.

The Dec. 8 public hearing and regular meeting will be postponed until the new year. City staff said they expect that public hearings and Tuesday regular meetings will be streamed live, which will allow the public and applicants to participate remotely. More information will be released as dates and processes are confirmed.

Staff added that public engagement for other city projects will continue to be held online until further notice. For more information, visit the city’s website.

READ: Kelowna council to decide on Westcorp development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News