No power across Vanderhoof Thursday

Power outage in Vanderhoof affecting almost 5000 people across the district. (BCHydro photo)

Close to 4776 residents in the district are with hour electricity as of 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 13.

There is a power outage across Vanderhoof and close to 5000 BCHydro customers have been affected on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Lights went out at 12 p.m. south of Victoria St and North-East-West of Highway 16, due to a transmission circuit failure.

Around 12:03 p.m., residents living north of Highway 16 lost power due to the same reason.

People living west of Recreation Ave, East of Campbell Road, North of Nechako Ave and South of Louvain Street lost power at 12:01 p.m. and the cause is under investigation.

For residents west of Airport Rd, their lights went off around 12:07 p.m. and the cause is under investigation as wellm

To report an outage call 1 800 BCHYDRO or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile or report it online at Bchydro.com.

Vanderhoof Omineca Express