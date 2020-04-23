No plans for speed cameras in Agassiz-Harrison

Do you know how fast you were going?

B.C. recently installed and activated 35 speed cameras across the most dangerous intersections in the province. However, there’s no current need or plans to install any speed cameras in the Agassiz-Harrison area as far as the government in concerned.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth recently confirmed the placement of 35 cameras as part of the province’s Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) program. All but one are in operation 24/7, with the Island Highway at Aulds Road in Nanaimo being postponed until September 2020 in an effort to acclimate to a recent speed limit change from 80 km/h to 70 km/h.

Local RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said while cameras aren’t needed in the area for at least the foreseeable future, police remain vigilant in enforcing speed limits and violations.

“We receive several speeding and traffic concern-related calls throughout the year,” Sargent said. “We use the information from those reports to identify priority traffic enforcement areas for the officers.”

Since the activation of the first five speed cameras back in July 2019, the program issued more than 20,000 speeding tickets. The fastest ticketed vehicle was traveling at 174 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

“The goal of the ISC program is to prevent crashes and to save lives,” Sargent said. “At the same time, ICBC has not identified any high-risk areas in our area that would warrant the installation of a camera.”

To report traffic or speed concerns locally, call the Agassiz RCMP’s non-emergency line at 604-796-2211.

