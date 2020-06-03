No parking on Thain Road, Shawnigan police remind

There is no parking on Thain Road near the Kingzett Lake quarry, police are reminding residents. (Google Maps)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP are reminding Cowichan Valley residents and visitors that there is no parking at any time on either side of Thain Road near the Kingzett Lake quarry in Cobble Hill.

Warmer weather has brought an increase in parking complaints in the area, the detachment noted.

“This area generates a substantial amount of complaints to the police every year regarding parking,” said detachment commander Sgt. Tim Desaulniers. “While I understand everyone wanting to get out and enjoy the warm weather and beautiful scenery in the area, we implore the motoring public to obey all signage and park in a manner that does not obstruct local traffic.”

There are parking restrictions on adjoining roads as well, the police noted.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has increased signage to alert people who may not be aware of restrictions. Police will be monitoring the area throughout the summer, and illegally parked vehicles could be subject to fines and/or towing.

