No outdoor watering for Grindrod water customers

The use of sprinkler in the regional district will be restricted during Stage 2 Watering Restriction.

No watering outdoors for Grindrod Water Utility customers, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Thursday morning, June 3.

Turbidity is high in the Shuswap River due to spring runoff and to keep those high levels coming into the treatment plant, it has to operate at half speed in order to provide drinking water below that meets Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

Pumps are able to meet customer’s current high demand, but the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant is currently not producing a sufficient volume of water to keep up and ensure there is adequate water in the reservoir.

If things were to continue this way, the reservoir level could be depleted entirely resulting in loss of water for customers or compromised water quality.

To keep things in check, the RDNO is asking customers to not water outdoors — this means no sprinklers, filling hot tubs or pools or washing cars.

Drip irrigation could be operated overnight with properly installed systems. In addition, customers may hand water using a watering can or hose with spring-loaded nozzle.

Staff will be reviewing water demand patterns with the goal of developing water use restrictions in the future.

The goal will be to allow customers to water sparingly, on different schedules or during a specified time while still maintaining water levels in the reservoir.

Customers will be informed when restrictions are rescinded via road signs, the Grindrod Water email alert system, and the RDNO website.

