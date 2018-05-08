No opposition to George Ferguson Way apartment building

A five-storey apartment building is proposed for George Ferguson Way, just west of the historic downtown.

The 44-unit strata building would be situated adjacent to the McCallum Road intersection, just west of the historic downtown. At a public hearing two weeks ago, no one spoke in opposition to the proposal, and council unanimously voted to allow the project to proceed.

When the project first came to council earlier in April, Coun. Patricia Ross had expressed disappointment at what appeared to be a lack of electric vehicle parking (although she still voted to allow the development to proceed to public hearing). Last week, though, she said she had learned from the developer that the building will, in fact, incorporate technology that will allow residents to charge electric vehicles.

“I’m really pleased to see that kind of infrastructure here, as well as the green roof,” she said.

The provision of electric-vehicle-friendly infrastructure is seen as a major hurdle in the widespread adoption of such cars.

Couns. Sandy Blue and Ross Siemens, meanwhile, gave credit to the developer for making the building – which will include a rooftop patio – work on the narrow property.

“It’s a really beautiful development,” Blue said. “I think it takes advantage of a challenging site in a real nice way.”