‘No one will be permitted’ at Whistler Blackbomb without a face covering: Vail Resorts

The Colorado-based company has made face coverings a compulsary requirement for its ski season among other restrictions

Resorts operated by Vail will run on a reservation system over the 2020-21 season, as it unveiled its winter plans.

According to a letter sent to pass holders with Vail, keen skiers and riders will need to plan ahead and reserve their day on the slopes.

Vail owns and operates Whistler Blackcomb in B.C. along with another 36 ski resorts throughout the US, Canada and Australia.

The system has been introduced so that numbers can be capped if there is a rush on the hills, but Vail insisted in its letter that it would not need to regulate numbers for “most of the season”.

Pass holders with Vail will have priority for reservation of up to seven days over the core season.

On top of the reservation system, all guests at Vail resorts will be required to wear face coverings “in every part of (Vail) operations,” meaning loading and riding in chairlifts and gondolas, inside all buildings and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

“No one will be permitted on the mountain without a face covering,” said Vail CEO, Rob Katz.

Physical distancing requirements could make lines longer, as according to Katz only related parties will be able to fill the same chairlift, or ride in the same gondola. Singles are still permitted, but separated by at least two seats, reducing quad chairs to doubles.

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, the parent company of Fernie Alpine Resort is yet to release it’s winter plan for the season, with senior executive Matt Mosteller saying that they were still planning.

“We have every intention of providing our historically high quality skiing and riding experience for our guests,” he said.

“We are working together with Health Authorities at all levels and directly involved in creating industry wide COVID-19 best practices with our partners at Canada West Ski Area Association.”

Mosteller had previously said that the resort was planning to be fully open come winter.

“We look forward to seeing you on the slopes this winter. Skiing and riding will provide the perfect outlet for enjoying winter outside with wide open ski runs, providing that healthy mix of fresh air and physical activity that we all covet.”

Details on what the ski season at Fernie Alpine Resort will look like will be released soon, said Mosteller.

