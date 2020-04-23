No one injured in Quadra Street T-bone collision involving impaired driver

An impaired driver involved in a T-bone collision on Quadra Street is facing a 90-day driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impound and a fine.

Just after 4 p.m. on April 22, Saanich police were called to the scene of a “potentially serious collision” at the intersection of Quadra Street and Union Road, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Officers determined the crash was caused by a driver turning left in front of another vehicle, he explained.

Both drivers were uninjured but officers noticed the driver who caused the collision was showing signs of being impaired, Anastasiades said. Using a breathalyzer test, police confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound. The impaired driver was also fined for turning left without yielding to oncoming traffic.

The other driver’s vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene, Anastasiades added.

He explained that collisions at intersections can often lead to serious injuries and these drivers were fortunate to walk away uninjured. The impaired driver “is now facing significant consequences and will not be driving on our roads for some time,” he said.

