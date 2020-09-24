No one injured in home invasion shooting on Back Valley Road

The incident was related to a legal cannabis grow op on the property so there is no threat to public

A home invasion at a rural property east of 100 Mile House is linked to a legal cannabis grow operation, said 100 Mile House RCMP.

Staff Sergeant Svend Nielsen said that on Sept. 18 at 5:39 a.m. officers responded to the report of a home invasion along Back Valley Road.

The occupants of the home reported that at least one male approximately six feet tall wearing a balaclava entered the residence with a firearm.

Nielsen said the three occupants of the building were awoken and upon encountering the male were fired upon at least three times as they fled to their rooms. Shortly after the unknown suspects fled the area, stealing a 2002 Honda Civic belonging to one of the residents. While only the shooter was seen by the victims, Nielsen said investigators believe at least two people were involved in this incident based on evidence found at the scene.

The residence is described as “very rural” and is situated on a large plot of land with several outbuildings responding officers cleared. Nielsen said they determined the likely egress route for the suspects was a wooded area that would have allowed them to bypass the gate.

Read More: Williams Lake First Nation inks historic cannabis deal with B.C. government

While searching the property the RCMP found a large professional cannabis grow operation, which was confirmed to have the proper licensing through Health Canada. All three occupants involved in the incident are caretakers of the operation and thankfully, Nielsen said, none were injured in the shooting.

After the area was secured the RCMP Forensic Identification Section from Williams Lake arrived to process the scene.

One of the male occupants of the property was discovered to be an American citizen without the proper authorization to be in Canada. As a result, Nielsen said, he was detained by the Canadian Border Service Agency with assistance from 100 Mile House RCMP before being returned to the United States a few days later by the CBSA.

Later on, Nielsen said the stolen Honda Civic was recovered by the RCMP with the help of local Community on Patrol Volunteers from Deka Lake. The vehicle has since been processed for forensic evidence and returned to its owner.

“All of the occupants have been co-operating with police from the outset of the investigation. 100 Mile House RCMP believe this to be an isolated incident clearly related to the ongoing legal cannabis growing operation located on the property and, as such, do not believe there is any further risk to the public,” Nielsen said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

100 Mile House Free Press