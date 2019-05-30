Crews clean up the debris following an accident Thursday afternoon, May 29. No one was seriously injured in the crash about 4 p.m. on Highway 1 in the eastbound lane across from the hospital. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)Crews clean up the debris following an accident Thursday afternoon, May 29. No one was seriously injured in the crash about 4 p.m. on Highway 1 in the eastbound lane across from the hospital. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

No one injured in crash on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Thursday

Eastbound traffic reduced to one lane as debris cleared

A semi trailer and a silver Volkswagen were involved in a crash on Highway 1 on the hill leading out of Salmon Arm, just across from the hospital.

Ambulance personnel and police were still on scene about 4:45 p.m. but no one was taken to hospital.

One of the two eastbound lanes was still closed at 5:15 p.m, with traffic being directed around the site.

@SalmonArmmarthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campaign against Langley hospital parking fees reaches goal of 2,500 signatures
Next story
Barn fire in West Kelowna leaves horses unharmed

Just Posted

Most Read