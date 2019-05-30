No one injured in crash on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Thursday

Crews clean up the debris following an accident Thursday afternoon, May 29. No one was seriously injured in the crash about 4 p.m. on Highway 1 in the eastbound lane across from the hospital. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)Crews clean up the debris following an accident Thursday afternoon, May 29. No one was seriously injured in the crash about 4 p.m. on Highway 1 in the eastbound lane across from the hospital. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

A semi trailer and a silver Volkswagen were involved in a crash on Highway 1 on the hill leading out of Salmon Arm, just across from the hospital.

Ambulance personnel and police were still on scene about 4:45 p.m. but no one was taken to hospital.

One of the two eastbound lanes was still closed at 5:15 p.m, with traffic being directed around the site.

