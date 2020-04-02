No one hurt in Maple Bay Road fire

There were no injuries in a fire in a residence on Maple Bay Road early Thursday afternoon. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

A house fire on Maple Bay Road early Thursday afternoon, April 2, saw no injuries.

Two fire halls, Maple Bay and South End, attended the scene and soon had the fire under control, but not before it had done severe damage to the building.

Martin Drakeley, North Cowichan’s manager of fire and bylaw services, said the fire was contained to the room of origin, but couldn’t identify the room, or give any more information, until he spoke to officials on scene.

“The fire is under investigation,” he said.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Cowichan Valley Citizen