Sidney Fire and Fortis Gas responded to a gas leak Monday morning on Shoreacres Road, off Third Street. There were no injuries and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. (Steven Heywood/News Staff)

No one hurt in gas leak in Sidney Monday morning

Gas line reportedly struck by workers at home on Shoreacres Road

No one was injured Monday morning when workers reportedly struck a gas line at a home on Shoreacres Road in Sidney.

Sidney Fire responded to the incident and checked nearby homes. Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen said landscapers hit the line in front of a home’s garage while doing some work. No one was home at that house at the time and Mikkelsen said only a couple of nearby houses were occupied at the time. Residents were asked to evacuate their houses as a precaution.

Fortis Gas was called and responded quickly to shut off the gas, to facilitate repairs to the line.

