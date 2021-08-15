No one hurt as camper tips over and blocks highway lanes at Nanoose Bay

Northbound lanes backed up to Nanaimo after 1:30 p.m. incident at Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Road

A camper tipped over on the Island Highway near Northwest Bay Road, causing northbound traffic to back up to Nanaimo earlier this afternoon. (Drive B.C. image)

Highway traffic was backed up nearly to Nanaimo after a camper tipped over on the highway in Nanoose Bay.

The incident, in which a fifth-wheel being towed by a pickup truck tipped over in the northbound lanes of the Island Highway at Northwest Bay Road, took about two hours to clear.

Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department said no one was hurt in the incident, and said the scene was cleared at about 3:30 p.m. The fire department noted in an earlier social media post that some northbound traffic was getting through very slowly, and that southbound lanes were open but slow.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin