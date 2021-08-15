No one hurt as camper tips over and blocks highway lanes at Nanoose Bay

Highway traffic was backed up nearly to Nanaimo after a camper tipped over on the highway in Nanoose Bay.
The incident, in which a fifth-wheel being towed by a pickup truck tipped over in the northbound lanes of the Island Highway at Northwest Bay Road, took about two hours to clear.
Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department said no one was hurt in the incident, and said the scene was cleared at about 3:30 p.m. The fire department noted in an earlier social media post that some northbound traffic was getting through very slowly, and that southbound lanes were open but slow.
