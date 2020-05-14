No one hurt after report of shots fired in Thornhill

No one was hurt after Terrace RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Thornhill.

No one is hurt after a report of shots fired in Thornhill that lead Terrace RCMP to arrest one man May 13.

Someone phoned police after hearing shots near the 3700 block of Pine Ave., seeing a firearm, and then seeing a black and red truck drive away, according to an RCMP press release.

RCMP found a truck matching that description at a home just off Queensway and a suspect surrendered without incident. He remains in custody while police investigate.

The release indicated that a large number of police responded to the call.

“Frontline officers, as well as members from Traffic, General Investigation, Crime Reduction, Forensic Identification, and Police Dog sections responded to the call,” according to the press release.

RCMP say the incident was isolated and the public is not at risk. Anyone with information about the incident should call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400, the press release said.

jake.wray@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Terrace Standard