The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

A two vehicle car accident at Carrington Road and Sonoma Pines Drive resulted in one van rolling over.

Emergency services were on scene however no one was taken to hospital.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.