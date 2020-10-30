No offence in second incident involving a teen girl being approached in Tsawwassen: police

Police still investigating incident on Oct. 15 where teen girl was approached by older man in a burgundy car

Police in Delta say there was no wrongdoing or ill intent in a recent incident involving a man in a burgundy car approaching a teen girl in Tsawwassen.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, a teenage girl reported that an older man driving a burgundy car stopped his vehicle near 11A Avenue and 52A Street, stepped out of his vehicle and asked the girl what she was doing and where she was going. The girl ignored the man and continued on her way, reporting the incident to police later that same day.

The incident came on the heels of a similar one that was reported to police on Thursday, Oct. 15. In that incident, a girl in her teens was walking in the 1200-block of 52nd Street at around 8 a.m. when she says she noticed a man driving a burgundy car following her.

The girl told police the vehicle followed her at slow speed as she turned onto 11A Avenue. The driver then apparently exited the vehicle, walked towards her while carrying a cane, and told her to come in the car.

On Friday afternoon, Delta Police announced they had located the man involved in Oct. 28 incident and determined no offence had occurred.

“Police officers have identified the driver and have interviewed both him and the teen who made the report on Oct. 28,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“Police have determined there was no wrongdoing in this instance, and no ill intent. No offence was committed.”

Furthermore, police say, the driver from the Oct. 28 incident does not match the description of the man from the earlier incident.

The man from Oct. 15 is described as Caucasian, in his 50s, with white hair cut short over the ears and longer on top, and wearing brown baggy pants with a blue t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Police are actively investigating the Oct. 15 incident. Anyone who may have any information is asked to call the DPD non-emergency line at 604-946-4411.

