No new COVID cases in the Hope area: BCCDC

There has not been a public exposure event since November

Hope has seen zero new cases of COVID-19 in the most recent recorded week, according to the B.C. Centre for disease control. (Screenshot/BCCDC)

The Hope local health area has shown no new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

According to the latest release from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, this marks the third week in a row of a downward trend of new cases and the first week in roughly a month of records with no additional cases.

At its most recent peak, COVID numbers spiked at 18 cases about two weeks after New Year’s Eve but have since settled to single digits until it ultimately hit zero after the first week of February.

It has been about a month since the last exposure events at local schools; the last events were at Coquihalla Elementary (Jan. 6, 7 and 11) and Seabird Island Community (Jan.11) schools.

According to Fraser Health data, there hasn’t been a public exposure in three months, the last being at the Slumber Lodge Motel between Nov. 7 and 9.

The BCCDC updates case numbers province-wide every Thursday.

