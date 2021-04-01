No new COVID cases in Golden; BC CDC

Physicians of Golden warn that there may still be cases circulating in community

According to the BC CDC, no new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Golden area, between March 21 to 27.

It’s the second straight week of no new reported cases.

However, Dr. Trina Larsen Soles of the Physicians of Golden warns that the low numbers are not necessarily accurate, as it only shows people who have been tested or who have permanent addresses registered in Golden.

Visitors just passing through town who may have COVID would not be reported in the Golden area numbers, despite the presence of potential positive cases in the community.

“We continue to see cases, we have throughout this pandemic, we suspect there’s more than what’s being diagnosed and reported” said Larsen Soles.

“I’m worried about people coming here, people getting more relaxed.”

B.C. cracked 1,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday, reporting 1,013 new cases in one day, bringing the provincial total to over 100,000 throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

In the East Kootenays, Windermere saw three cases, Kimberley 1 and Fernie eight. Revelstoke saw another surge in cases, reporting 18 cases in one week.

The Physicians of Golden remind everyone to maintain social distancing and proper COVID prevention tactics, with Larsen Soles warning that without proper prevention, we may lose another summer.

“If we can get through this, beat this down, then the summer won’t be too bad, if we can put a damper on this,” said Larsen Soles.

“Summer isn’t lost yet, but if we can’t control this wave it will be, and I for one want to travel this summer, even if it’s just somewhere else in the valley.”

Vaccinations continue across the province, with those who are 72+ eligible for appointments.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

