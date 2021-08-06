No new COVID cases for Agassiz-Harrison to end July: BCCDC

Agassiz-Harrison is the only local health area in Fraser Health to report zero new cases of COVID-19 to close out July’s numbers.
According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Agassiz-Harrison from July 25 to 31. The total COVID cases for 2021 remains at 169 and the weekly average drops from 5.8 cases per week to 5.6.
There was a total of three cases of COVID-19 in Agassiz-Harrison throughout July, making this past month the lightest month in COVID transmission since at least the beginning of the year.
There are no local public exposures or outbreaks at this time.
Vaccination distribution has gained momentum as more people in Agassiz-Harrison receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Aug. 2, 66 per cent of residents age 12 and up have received their second dose, up 3 per cent from last week. Fully vaccinated people 18 and older are up to 68 per cent (up 2 per cent), while the 18 to 49 demographic continues its ascent to reach 49 per cent (up 2 per cent). Even the 50-plus demographic saw a small boost, reaching the 80 per cent mark (up 1 per cent).
First dose numbers have also risen slightly across the board. As of Aug 2, 76 per cent of Agassiz-Harrison residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine (up 1 per cent). All other demographics have also seen a 1 per cent boost: 18 and older has reached 77 per cent, 18 to 49 64 per cent and 50-plus at 86 per cent.
For a list of upcoming and ongoing vaccination clinics, visit fraserhealth.ca.
