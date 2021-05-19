For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

From May 9 to 15, our region reported zero cases of the virus, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was just a single case. The last time Revelstoke had no new cases was in March, before skyrocketing to 25 by April.

In total, approximately 58 per cent of the community’s total population have been vaccinated with one dose for COVID-19. Roughly one per cent of local residents have both doses. Individuals with two doses inched forward this week to two per cent of the community’s total population.

However, as only adults above the age of 18 are currently permitted to getting vaccinated, approximately 71 per cent of those eligible in Revelstoke have been inoculated with one dose.

As of May 18, 6,432 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Revelstoke.

COVID-19 cases have dropped in surrounding communities. Golden only reported three new cases. Last week, the community had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province per capita with 12 cases. As of May 18, 58 per cent of Golden has had one dose of a vaccine, an increase of seven per cent from the week prior.

READ MORE: 1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Throughout the province on May 19, there are 521 new cases, the first time cases have gone over 500 in the last six days.

The province’s vaccination program has also started offering vaccine appointments to children aged 12 to 17, which Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday.

He said vaccinations will be done at community clinics and not at schools.