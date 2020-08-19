The B.C. Centre for Disease Control publishes some basic COVID-19 information for areas smaller than the Interior Health region as a whole. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

In the two weeks leading up to Aug. 13, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health.

There have been 13 cases reported in Kootenay Boundary since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Kootenay Boundary, which has a population of about 77,000, includes Castlegar, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Rock Creek, Rossland, Salmo, Trail, Winlaw, and other smaller communities in the area.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Disease Control told Black Press that the agency does not break down these sub-regional numbers into numbers of deaths and recoveries, or categorize cases according to age or gender. Those numbers are only available for Interior Health as a whole.

Within Interior Health (population 762,124), there have been 407 cases in total since January as of Aug. 19, and 13 new cases were reported in the week between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

