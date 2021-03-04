No new COVID-19 cases for Nakusp

Our community has not had a case since January; has only had three in total since pandemic started

There were no COVID-19 cases in Nakusp during February.

There has only been three COVID-19 cases in the Nakusp area since the start of the pandemic, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The latest numbers of the virus were released by the province on March 4.

The Arrow Lakes region, which includes Nakusp, had one case of the virus in January.

B.C. public health officials are expecting their first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 this month, and are preparing to administer it to first responders and other essential workers.

As of March 4, the province has almost administered 290,000 vaccines.

