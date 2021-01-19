No new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Castlegar for Jan. 3-9

The BCDCD has begun to report more localized COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks

There were no new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Castlegar for the week of Jan. 3 to 9.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control also shows there was only one new case in Trail and 10 in Nelson/Salmo.

The BCDCD has begun to report more localized COVID-19 numbers in recent weeks, although there is a delay in when they are released. Castlegar News will be reporting updated numbers once a week.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January through December 2020 for Castlegar was 18, Nelson/Salmo had 53 and Trail had 16.

The Kootenay Boundary health service area saw seven new cases for the week of Jan. 8-14, 2021 bringing the total cases since Jan. 1, 2020 to 187.

