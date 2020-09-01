COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

  Sep. 1, 2020
  • News

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the Interior Health region, according to the health authority.

This means the number of cases in the region remains at 440.

Currently, 15 cases are active and those individuals are in isolation, with no one at the hospital.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are staff members, who caught the virus at an off-site training session.

