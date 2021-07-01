No new cases of COVID-19 in Golden for fourth week

The BC CDC is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the Golden area for the week of June 20 to June 26. It is the fourth consecutive week without a new case in the area.

Directly south, Invermere continues to see a spike in cases, with 13 new cases in the last week, down from 21 the week before. They remain a hotspot in the province, with the highest rate of infection per population of 100,000 out of anywhere else in B.C.

Fernie has also seen a spike in cases, with 14 in the past week. They have the second highest case rate per population of 100,000 in the province. However, cases are on decline from the week before, where the town saw 19 new cases.

The surge in cases there is a reminder that while one dose is effective at slowing spread and decreasing hospitalizations, full immunity does not kick in until the second dose and that you are still susceptible to infection and transmission with one dose.

Elsewhere in the Elk Valley, Kimberley and Cranbrook each registered one case.

Revelstoke also saw no new cases.

Golden is reporting 78 per cent vaccination coverage for first doses in those aged 12+. The BC CDC breaks down that 80 per cent of those aged 18+ have had their first dose in the area, and 83 per cent of those 50+ have received their first jab as well.

Only 77 per cent of those aged 18-49 have received their first dose.

Case rates continue to be on the decline provincially, averaging less than 100 cases a day, with the rolling seven day average reaching it’s lowest point since August of last year.

Vaccine coverage is now over 75 per cent for first doses in those aged 12+ across the province, with approximately 25 per cent of adults receiving their second dose as well.

Data from across B.C. is showing that even a single dose of the vaccine has prevented seven out of every ten infections in individuals aged 50 to 69 years old, according to the BC CDC.

The BC CDC is also reporting that the rate of COVID-19 infection has been higher among unvaccinated individuals than among vaccinated individuals.

The Province has now officially moved into Stage 3 of its reopening plan after meeting the vaccination, case and hospitalization benchmarks. The full plan can be viewed at gov.bc.ca/restartBC.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

Register for the vaccine at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.