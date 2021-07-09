‘No need for speed’: North Okangan RCMP

Two excessive speeders lost their vehicles and were fined last weekend near Falkland

As we roll into the weekend, drivers are being urged to slow down and stay calm on local roads and highways.

The message comes after a pair of speeders lost their vehicles last weekend.

The BC Highway Patrol officers were conducting speed checks in the North Okanagan July 30 when they clocked one driver going 160 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/hr zone and another going 144 km/hr in a 90 zone.

“Both drivers lost their vehicles for seven days and face a $368 fine,” Sgt. Allan Roberts, of the BC Highway Patrol Falkland. “We want to remind motorists that there is no need to speed.”

Police will continue targeted enforcement to combat aggressive driving behaviour, helping to ensure all road users are safe. If you see dangerous driving, report it to police when it is safe to do so. It is helpful to include the location of the vehicle, a description of the driver and vehicle (including license plate number, colour, make and model) as well as the vehicle’s direction of travel.

“Speeding and driving aggressively can potentially have life-changing consequences,” media relations Const. Chris Terleski said. “Please do your part in keeping our roads safe for you and other users by driving responsibly.”

