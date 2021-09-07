No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control

Those who do not live in the area asked to stay away by locals

There are still evacuation alerts, and some orders in place on Okanagan Indian Band land. (OKIB map)

The ongoing efforts of crews battling the beast known as the White Rock Lake fire have paid off.

The 83,342-hectare blaze is now classified as under control, nearly 60 days since it was first sparked.

“The wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire,” BC Wildfire Service said as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The blaze burning approximately 10 kilometres west of Vernon, has also seen additional homes taken off evacuation order and alert. But some orders and alerts remain in effect.

“Objectives will remain fairly static over the next week(s) as most of the fire is in patrol status,” BCWS said.

Crews will action hotspots above a cherry orchard by Sept. 8 and complete extinguishing the Fintry guard by Sept. 14. They continue to mop up along Bear Road and expect to complete mop-up of Irish Creek by Sept. 7.

There will be continued monitoring of Ewer Creek control lines on both sides of the valley.

Firefighters are extinguishing all scanned hotspots in the perimeter north of Highway 97 and in the western perimeter south of Highway 97 today. A 100-foot patrol will be established along the southeastern perimeter toward by Sept. 10. And crews will action visible hotpots along road networks and property lines in Paxton Valley.

On the western flanks, firefighters are completing hotspotting from the latest scan data and mop up by Sept. 8.

The south flank continues to be monitored by air.

There are 69 wildland firefighters, five helicopters, five danger tree assessors/fallers, 22 pieces of heavy equipment and a additional supports available if needed.

With fewer resources needed on the fire, a number of the firefighters staying in Vernon at the camp set up at the former Kin Race Track have gone home, or been re-deployed to other fires.

While there are reports that Westside Road has been fully re-opened, it is only open to local residents.

Many residents have lost their homes and are requesting that those who do not live in the area stay away.

“Now is not the time to drive into these neighborhoods and be nosy,” Lea Tamara said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: Hunters reminded to stay out of White Rock Lake wildfire area

READ MORE: Evacuation order due to White Rock Lake wildfire rescinded for properties west of Okanagan Lake, above Westside Road

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star