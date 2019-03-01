No more emergency flights out of Kitimat

Emergency medical helicopter flights out of Kitimat are no longer possible following the closure of Rio Tinto BC Works’ helipad.

BC Works spokesperson Kevin Dobbin confirmed the helipad had been closed, effectively ending direct flights in and out of Kitimat by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

“Due to the LNGC construction of Terminal A the helipad is closed. When needed BC Works is using an alternate helipad operated by Canadian Helicopters in Terrace,” said Dobbin.

He said the helipad hadn’t been used much since additional ocean-going vessels had been contracted to transport personnel from Kitimat to Kemano and back to work on the completion of the second tunnel project – T2.

BCEHS communications officer Shannon Miller said BCEHS had been notified in December last year of the closure of the helipad at BC Works.

“BCEHS is now utilizing the Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat for any patients requiring emergency air ambulance transports,” said Miller.

“For many scheduled patient transfers — non-life-threatening, not time-critical — ground ambulances are utilized.”

She said while BCEHS prioritizes meeting the needs of critical hospital transfer patients and emergency 911 responses, it doesn’t provide funding for helipads.

“Any helipad initiative would come from the community or local health authority and would be regulated by Transport Canada,” said Miller.

In 2018, Kitimat had two calls that required BCEHS helicopter air ambulance response. For 2016 and 2017 there were between one and two calls.

Total BCEHS calls for medical emergencies in Kitimat were 563 in 2016, 705 in 2017 and 820 in 2018.

“Our call volume in terms of helicopter air ambulance response does not include helicopters coming into Kitimat that are met by our ground ambulance paramedics,” said Miller.

“In other words, if Search and Rescue, or private companies had their own air medivac to the helipad in Kitimat and BCEHS paramedics met them there, it wouldn’t be accounted for in our statistics for air ambulance response.”

BCEHS operates a dedicated fleet of four air ambulance helicopters and seven air ambulance airplanes, with additional access to a number of pre-qualified air carriers throughout B.C. to provide charter aircraft as needed.

She said annually BCEHS provides transportation by air ambulance for over 7,000 patients.

“Since all major trauma facilities are located in Kelowna or Vancouver and due to the vast distances and varying geography between facilities, most patient transports in Northern B.C. are completed using fixed-wing air ambulances because they are faster and better equipped for patient care.

“BCEHS currently operates a dedicated air ambulance jet staffed with critical care paramedics based in Prince George and a 24/7 air ambulance helicopter based in Prince Rupert.”

The issue of the helipad closure was raised at a District of Kitimat council meeting on February 11 during a presentation by Kitimat Flying Club president Bob Rypma, who came before council to ask that the District of Kitimat sign on as the main applicant for a grant of over $760,000 through the provincial government’s BC Air Access Program.

“Med-Evac services are commonly used in rural and remote communities to transport individuals that require advanced medical care to larger cities. In the event of a critical injury or major trauma, the transfer of these patients is often a matter of life and death and requires urgent action,” said Rypma in his presentation.

“Currently, Kitimat Air Park does not support the ideal conditions or a proper helipad to accommodate the larger Med-Evac S76 helicopters which are widely used by BC Air Ambulance.”

Rypma said that with the closure of the Rio Tinto helipad, the Kitimat Air Park could serve as a viable alternative for emergency helicopter flights from Kitimat General Hospital.

Should the grant application be successful, the club will have to secure over $300,000 to bring the total for the project to over $1 million.

District spokesperson Mike Dewar confirmed that the DoK would apply as the main applicant, but that the district wouldn’t be on the hook for any funding.

“If the District of Kitimat is successful in the grant application, we have the opportunity to re-assess whether accepting the funds to carry out the project is in the community’s best interest at the time,” said Dewar.

He said infrastructure enhancements at the Air Park could deliver several benefits to the community by improving existing usage for Kitimat Flying Club members, contributing to the attraction of economic development opportunities, as well as provide emergency landing and take-off space for emergency aircraft.

“The subject grant would cover up to 75 per cent of enhancement costs, equating to in considerable local cost savings for a proposed enhancement project such as this one.”

He said the District had approached Northern Health about the possibility of installing a helipad at the Kitimat General Hospital.

“The inquiry was made, and at this time Northern Health is not interested in a helipad adjacent to the hospital.”

Northern Health external relations chief Steve Raper acknowledged that the entity had been approached by the District of Kitimat.

“Unfortunately, we don’t locate helipads on our facilities anymore. There is a lot of risk associated with having a helipad on a property,” said Roper.

Dobbin acknowledged that the Kitimat Flying Club had approached Rio Tinto for support and that the club had been provided with a letter of support.

“We would review and consider any application for funding,” added Dobbin.

