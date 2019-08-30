No money coming for a community water system for Scotch Creek

A community water system for Scotch Creek won’t be going ahead in the near future.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s application for a $6.5 million grant from a federal/provincial infrastructure program has been denied.
Without the grants funds, the CSRD stated in a news release that it can’t move forward with the project at this
time.
The Scotch Creek Master Water Plan, completed in 2018, identified a service area in Scotch Creek
for which a community water system would be built, owned and operated by the regional district. There has been a
renewed interest from the community to address its water quality issues and to encourage
development in the Scotch Creek area, states the CSRD.
The project was intended to develop the first phase of an overall Scotch Creek water system valued
at $8.9 million.
Due to the costs involved, the project needed 73 per cent capital grant funding
from the provincial and federal governments. The CSRD applied to the Investing in Canada
Infrastructure Program for a grant of $6.5 million. If the application had been successful, the
CSRD was planning to move forward with a referendum for residents in the
proposed service area to determine community support.
The CSRD was advised by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program on Aug. 28 that
the grant application for Scotch Creek was not one of the projects selected for
funding.
“The program received significantly more applications than could be funded. This decision does not
reflect on the importance of this project for your community, but rather the degree by which the
program has been oversubscribed,” said Liam Edwards, executive director, Local Government
Infrastructure and Finance, Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a letter to the CSRD.
The CSRD states it will consider future grant opportunities for capital infrastructure for the Scotch Creek
Water Extension if they become available.
