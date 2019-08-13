No major injuries in three-vehicle crash on TCH at Cowichan Way

Duncan volunteer firefighters attend to a three-car collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Cowichan Way on Sunday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There were no major injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on Aug. 11 on the Trans Canada Highway through Duncan, in front of the White Spot restaurant.

Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinlay said his fire hall was the only one dispatched to the scene of the accident at approximately 11 a.m., and it involved two cars and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

“One person was taken to an ambulance, but it doesn’t appear that there any serious injuries,” he said.

“I’m not sure how many people there were involved in the accident. All three vehicles had to be towed and traffic on the TCH was reduced to a single lane for about an hour. The accident is under investigation.”