A police car chase ended in a suspect vehicle ramming a fire hydrant off Highway 33 in Rutland (Black Press Media)

No lawyer for man involved in Rutland crime spree

Stephen Ear Skinner had his court date moved to July 9

  • Jun. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A week after a 40-year-old man went on a crime spree in Rutland he appeared in a Kelowna B.C. Provincial court on Tuesday, only to have his case pushed to July 9 because he has yet to secure a lawyer.

Stephen Earl Skinner began his splurge of crimes by allegedly stabbing a man on Arab Road. When RCMP caught wind of the incident, Skinner tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle up Highway 33 but crashed into a fire hydrant. Before being taken into police custody he stalled by holding himself hostage in a vacant home on Bryden Road for several hours.

The standoff ended with police entering the home and taking Skinner away in handcuffs.

Skinner is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault, robbery, assault with a weapon, break and enter and flight from police.

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s spree ends in four-hour long standoff

READ MORE: Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

