‘No Justice, No Peace!”: child sexual assault awareness rally to be held in Kitimat

The rally is happening Sunday (Nov. 8) at noon by the totem pole downtown

A rally is being held in Kitimat this Sunday (Nov. 8) to help raise awareness about child sexual assault and abuse in Kitimat.

The event is hosted in part by Raelyn MacCulloch, who also helped host a #SaveOurChildren rally in September to raise awareness about child trafficking in Kitimat and around the world.

“I do want pedophiles in Kitimat and everywhere else to know that they are not welcome,” MacCulloch said in a previous interview with the Kitimat Northern Sentinel. “I want people to know that me, myself, that I can speak for, I’m not going to stop when it comes to getting pedophilia basically gone. Harsher sentences, you know. They shouldn’t be protected.”

READ MORE: #SaveOurChildren rally to be held in Kitimat

READ MORE: #SaveOurChildren rally in Kitimat

The rally starts at noon on Nov. 8 and is taking place by the totem pole downtown, across from the Tim Hortons and A&W buildings.

A GoFundMe has also been created by MacCulloch to help raise money for lawyers and other supports for victims of child sexual abuse and pedophilia in the Kitimat community.

clare.rayment@northernsentinel.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kitimat Northern Sentinel