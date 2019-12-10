No injuries reported in five-vehicle pileup in Nanoose Bay

Oceanside RCMP attended the scene of a five-vehicle crash on Highway 19 at Northwest Bay Road in Nanoose Bay on Dec. 9.
Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP says the incident was reported at 1:06 p.m.
“Looks like traffic flow was heavy, and the front vehicle suddenly slowed down for other vehicles and then there was five subsequent rear end collisions – four I guess, five vehicles in total,” said Foreman.
No one was injured and no tickets were issued. Minor damage was reported to the vehicles, and some were towed.