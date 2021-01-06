No injuries reported as Dashwood fire crews battle house fire

The Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department crews were called out to a house fire on Jan. 5, 2021. (file photo)

Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) were called out on Tuesday afternoon and found a small house completely engulfed by flames.

The DVFD, along with several other emergency services, were on scene at approximately 3:45 p.m., Jan. 5. According to fire chief Nick Acciavatti, the DVFD responded with two fire engine trucks, one water tender truck, and one rescue truck.

“Fire crews worked the fire for about two house to get it fully out,” Acciavatti told PQB News in an email.

He said the Qualicum Beach Fire Department were also in attendance, and brought with them an additional fire engine truck and an additional water tender truck.

Acciavatti said police were on scene to provide security, as well as the BC Ambulance Service on standby, and Mainroad Mid Island Contracting to offer traffic control along Highway 19A.

No injuries were recorded for either firefighters or house occupants. As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the fire chief said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

