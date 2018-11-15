No injuries reported after motorhome catches fire in Nanaimo parking lot

Incident took place at the Country Grocer in Harewood

Nanaimo Fire Rescue works to extinguish a motorhome fire in the parking lot of the Country Grocer in Harewood the afternoon of Nov. 15. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo firefighters extinguished a motor home fire in the Harewood area this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a burning motorhome at the parking lot of the Country Grocer on Twelfth Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The camper was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries reported.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue will investigate.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue dealing with burning motor home at Country Grocer parking lot on 12th Street. Camper fully aflame when firefighters arrived. No reports of injuries.#Nanaimo #fire @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/G2BR2R5Hd0 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) November 16, 2018

