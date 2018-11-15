Nanaimo Fire Rescue works to extinguish a motorhome fire in the parking lot of the Country Grocer in Harewood the afternoon of Nov. 15. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

No injuries reported after motorhome catches fire in Nanaimo parking lot

Incident took place at the Country Grocer in Harewood

Nanaimo firefighters extinguished a motor home fire in the Harewood area this afternoon.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a burning motorhome at the parking lot of the Country Grocer on Twelfth Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The camper was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries reported.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue will investigate.

