No injuries reported after motorhome catches fire in Nanaimo parking lot

Nanaimo firefighters extinguished a motor home fire in the Harewood area this afternoon.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue battled a burning motorhome at the parking lot of the Country Grocer on Twelfth Street at approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.
The camper was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries reported.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue will investigate.
