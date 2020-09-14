No injuries in West Quesnel fire

At least six apartments were damaged in the blaze, which took five hours to extinguish

Firefighters attempt to vent out smoke from one of the damaged units. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

An entire apartment building was evacuated on Saturday, Sept. 12, as Quesnel firefighters extinguished a blaze on Doherty Avenue in West Quesnel.

Nobody was injured, but several apartments were damaged.

Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sylvain Gauthier said the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor.

“Six units sustained damage,” he said. “Two units received fire damage, a lot of the other ones [were damaged] because we were chasing the fire through the walls.”

Gauthier said fire crews arrived and saw smoke pouring out of the first floor and attic. Initially, they thought the damage had been contained, but after a further inspection, they discovered the fire was moving through the walls.

“Don’t leave anything unattended on a stove,” Gauthier said. “That’s the thing.”

Twenty firefighters responded in three trucks, and they were on the scene fighting the fire for five hours.

“The guys and the girls did a good job,” Gauthier said.

All residents were taken care of by emergency social services.

READ MORE: No injuries in Quesnel car fire

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer