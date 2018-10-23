No injuries in watery accident

No one was injured this morning when a car rolled into the Kitsumkalum River.

Terrace RCMP responded to an accident call at the Kalum River Bridge on Hwy 16 around 8:45 a.m. They determined the vehicle wasn’t properly parked and simply rolled into the water. No one was inside the car.

The owner was on scene. No charges were laid.

Police were on scene for about two hours alongside Terrace Fire Department and Kitsumkalum Fisheries. Terrace Search and Rescue attended to help hook up the vehicle so it could be towed out of the river safely.

