No injuries in early-morning shooting at Quesnel home

Quesnel RCMP believe the Jan. 22 shooting on River Park Road was a targeted incident

The occupants of a Quesnel residence escaped injury after an early-morning shooting.

At approximately 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Quesnel RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on River Park Road in the Two Mile Flat area. The police confirm several shots were fired, and the residence was struck by bullets.

The suspects departed the area in a vehicle prior to the officers arriving on scene, according to a press release from the RCMP.

“It is believed this shooting was a targeted incident, and it is very fortunate that the occupants of the residence and the surrounding neighbours were not injured,” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release.

The incident is being investigated with the assistance of the Quesnel General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section, according to Weseen.

The police urge anyone who has information regarding this shooting to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP hoping to contact man who helped stop sexual assault of teen

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter