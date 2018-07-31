A row of hedges succumbed to flames Tuesday evening. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

No injuries in Cumberland fire

The fire burned a row of hedges and melted the siding off a house

  • Jul. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

No one was injured in a fire that claimed a row of hedges on Tuesday evening.

The fire started at around 8 p.m. on a property near the intersection of Royston and Union Roads in Cumberland, but fire crews were able to respond quickly and put out the blaze before it did more than melt the siding off the home.

“It was our Tuesday night fire practice… and we actually spotted the fire before the pagers went off,” said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson. “We got here and the centre of the hedge here was burning pretty good.”

He said the residents were out of the house very quickly, but added their next main concern was the exposed grassy field next door.

“We have several exposures here – cars in the garages, the house right here and [the field] just a few feet away, it could have been super serious,” he said.

Though there were reports of ashes spreading all the way to Windermere Ave, Williamson said no other fires were started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous story
Road in Giant’s Head Mountain Park now closed
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted in Summerland

Just Posted

No injuries in Cumberland fire

  • 22 hours ago

 

BC Hydro facilities releasing water into the Campbell River near lowest level allowed

  • 22 hours ago

 

Blue Lake Campers safe from Findlay Creek wildfire

  • 22 hours ago

 

Highway 97 south of Clinton now open to single lane alternating traffic according to Drive BC

 

Most Read