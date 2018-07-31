No injuries in Cumberland fire

The fire burned a row of hedges and melted the siding off a house

No one was injured in a fire that claimed a row of hedges on Tuesday evening.

The fire started at around 8 p.m. on a property near the intersection of Royston and Union Roads in Cumberland, but fire crews were able to respond quickly and put out the blaze before it did more than melt the siding off the home.

“It was our Tuesday night fire practice… and we actually spotted the fire before the pagers went off,” said Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson. “We got here and the centre of the hedge here was burning pretty good.”

He said the residents were out of the house very quickly, but added their next main concern was the exposed grassy field next door.

“We have several exposures here – cars in the garages, the house right here and [the field] just a few feet away, it could have been super serious,” he said.

Though there were reports of ashes spreading all the way to Windermere Ave, Williamson said no other fires were started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.