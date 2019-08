On Aug. 15, at 4:09, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a small plane crash at the 108 Airport. There was no reported injuries and both pilot and passenger are out of the plane. Initial information indicates the airplane was coming in for a landing and had a malfunction.

100 Mile House RCMP will continue to support Transport Canada with their investigation.