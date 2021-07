A truck was completely destroyed in a fire along Highway 1 just west of Hope on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. (Screenshot/Fabio Scaldaferri)

There were no injuries reported after a pickup truck caught fire on the side of Highway 1 west of Hope.

According to Hope Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy, the fire originated from the truck parked on the westbound side of the highway. The truck was completely destroyed in the blaze, and the attached camper suffered some smoke and fire damaged as well.

The Popkum Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer