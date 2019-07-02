No injuries at Nelson motel explosion and fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

No one was injured in an explosion and fire at the Alpine Motel in Nelson on Friday evening, according to a news release from Nelson Fire and Rescue Services.

“Prior to the fire department arriving two fire extinguishers had been used to try and extinguish the fire that was located in the laundry room of the facility,” the report stated. “By this time the fire was too large to be controlled with the portable extinguishers and bystanders were moved to a safe location.

“Upon arrival of the first members it was confirmed that there was a working fire that appeared to be contained to a single unit in the motel.”

The cause of the fire and explosion is currently under investigation by Nelson Fire and Rescue Services and Technical Safety BC.

Damage is estimated at $25,000.

“Because it involved a dryer, Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like to remind everyone to ensure that they maintain their dryers properly including cleaning the lint filter for every load and the venting periodically,” the news release said.