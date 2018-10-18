No injuries after vehicle hits boat into Courtenay home

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor

According to Constable Landers, a vehicle was travelling south down Fitzgerald Ave. past 21 st. when it struck a power pole, followed by a boat parked in a yard. The boat then hit a lower window of the home which had at least four occupants.

No one was injured in the incident.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve never seen a boat go through a house before,” said Landers.

The male driver of the vehicle was released on the scene, but the cause and circumstance of the accident are still under investigation.

BC Hydro were on scene assessing the damage to the power pole.

More information to come.