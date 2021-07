The fire ras remained the same size since 11:45 a.m., Saturday

There has been no growth reported in the small wildfire burning near Snowpatch Road outside of Princeton on Saturday (July 10).

A helicopter drops water on the small fire burning outside of Princeton on July 10. (Contributed/Stuart Fuller)

As of 8:30 p.m., BC Wildfire Service said that the fire is still measured at 0.01 hectares. It has remained the same size since 11:45 a.m.

